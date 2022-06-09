UK council plans MW-sized solar canopy linked to storage, EV recharging

The panels will be installed at the council-owned office development.

A city council on the south coast of England is planning to install 4.5 MW of solar and a 2 MW battery at commercial offices.

Portsmouth City Council is planning to complete the project at its GBP 138 million ($173 million) Lakeside North Harbour development by summer 2023.

An article published on the council website this week stated 9,900 solar panels would be installed on the roofs of five buildings and above car parking spaces in what was described as “one of the largest solar parking canopy arrays in the UK.”

The site will also feature a 2 MW power rated battery which will store energy on site and offer grid services to utility National Grid. No storage capacity was given for the battery.

The local authority said installation of the project, which will also feature electric vehicle charging points, will start in the autumn.