DMEGC launches M10 rooftop solar modules with 405 W of output

DMEGC, a Chinese industrial conglomerate and module maker, has unveiled new monocrystalline PERC solar panels. It said the half-cell modules offer power outputs ranging from 395 W to 405 W.

“The module has a weight of only 20 kg and can be handled and installed by one person easily,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is primarily suitable for residential and C&I rooftop installations.”

It is offering three versions of the product, with power conversion efficiencies ranging from 20.39% to 20.91%. They can be used with maximum system voltages of either 1,000 W or 1,500 W. Their open-circuit voltage ranges from 37.09 V to 37.33 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.50 A and 13.68 A.

The panels measure 1,708 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh in at 20 kg. They are built with 2.8 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and aluminum alloy frames. They may also feature IP67 or an IP 68 enclosures. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.33% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new panels come with 30-year linear power output guarantees and 12-year product guarantees. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 85% of the nominal output power.



DMEGC Solar said the panels can withstand snow loads of 5,400 Pa and wind loads of up 2,400 Pa. The PV unit of the Chinese industrial group has around 2,200 employees and an annual module production capacity of 5 GW, plus 10 GW of cell capacity and 1.2 GW of wafer production lines.