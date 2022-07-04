Sungrow introduces new residential solutions with EV charger to enable more powerful, flexible renewable energy systems

Charging EVs using solar+storage+EV chargers is not only superior for environmental reasons, but also in terms of savings.

As rising gas prices continue to push up the cost of electricity across Europe, the economic burden on businesses and households is increasing. Those with solar on their rooftops are better positioned to deal with such price hikes and are looking for ways to maximize every advantage of their systems.

For solar homes seeking to increase their energy independence, the way to go is all electric. Ideally, households should optimize the use of each and every green electron their rooftop PV systems are producing and direct them to their batteries for greater self-consumption and their wallboxes to power their transportation needs.

The forward-thinking R&D team at Chinese manufacturer Sungrow has already come up with a solution to meet all these needs in one. Its 3-phase all-in-one smart system featuring a hybrid inverter and battery solution, EV charger, and fully integrated monitoring iSolarCloud allows homeowners to embrace full control of their energy production and consumption.

The three-phase hybrid inverter and the battery included in the kit have been on the market for some time, but when coupled with the AC011E-01 EV Charger, an 11kW AC charger with IP 65 protection, their benefits are multiplied. Charging the electric vehicle from solar+storage+EV charger as opposed to charging from the grid is not only superior for environmental reasons, but also in terms of savings.

The whole solution can be monitored and managed via Sungrow’s free of charge monitoring platform: iSolarCloud, which receives fresh data from the inverter every 10 seconds so the homeowner can check energy flow and self-consumption in near real time.

Choosing the right EV charging solution for your home is no easy task and one of the performance criteria to keep an eye on is flexibility. Sungrow’s AC011E-01 EV Charger offers four different charging modes to fit all needs.

The integration into iSolarCloud allows to accurately monitor PV production, to store surplus in the home battery, and to coordinate the optimal charge of the electric vehicle using only local renewable energy or a mix from all sources for fast charging.

Furthermore, it’s possible to set a specific amount of kWh and a desired pickup time. The EV-charger will create the optimal charging mix, making sure to use as much self-generated renewable energy as possible.

The Sungrow EV charger

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd has installed over 224 GW worth of PV inverters worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, the company is a leader in the research and development of inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio. Offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging solutions, Sungrow powers installations in over 150 countries.

The EV charger business is rooted in its 25-year track record of power electronics technology, and shares experience in designing and managing durable and reliable products. Sungrow’s integrated charging solution features high protection capability, premium efficiency, low noise and slashed operation & maintenance cost, and many more user-friendly innovative technologies.