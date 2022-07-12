Just 12.9 MW of PV to compete in Croatia’s 622 MW renewables auction

Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije (HROTE), the Croatian electricity and gas regulator, has revealed that around 150 MW of power projects are currently competing in the 622 MW renewable energy auction it launched in April.
HROTE has received 19 project proposals, including five for 12.9 MW of solar projects, three mini-hydropower plants, 113.0 MW of wind capacity, 8.7 MW of biogas plants, and a 10 MW geothermal plans. The final results will be announced by the end of July.
The Croatian authorities initially wanted to auction off 300 MW of PV, 300 MW of wind, 8 MW of biomass and biogas, 4 MW of small hydropower, and 10 MW of geothermal power. Selected projects will be awarded 12-year feed-in premium contracts and will have to start delivering power in 2024. The ceiling for PV has been set at HRK 495.63 ($72.40)/MWh and HRK 460.91/MWh for wind power.
The auction is part of a 2.2GW series of tenders for large-scale renewables held by HROTE. The Croatian government is also supporting rooftop PV through a rebate scheme.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Croatia had 85 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2020. Croatia implemented a feed-in tariff scheme for rooftop solar that expired in 2015, after bringing online around 50 MW of capacity.
