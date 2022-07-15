Tata Power to build 600 MW wind-solar hybrid plant in India

From pv magazine India
TP Saurya, a unit of India-based energy company Tata Power, has received a ‘Letter of Award’ (LoA) from the Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) to set up a 600 MW hybrid wind-solar power project in the state of Karnataka.
TP Saurya won the project through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-Reverse auction.
The project is scheduled for commissioning within 24 months after the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA).
With this project, Tata Power’s renewable energy project portfolio has increased to 5,524 MW, including an installed operational capacity of 3,634 MW and 1,890 MW under various stages of development or construction.
The Karnataka project is the latest addition to TP Saurya’s wind-solar hybrid portfolio. The company also secured a 300 MW project from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) last year.
