Integrated solar rooftop, gazebo solutions for residential applications

From pv magazine India

SunEdison has launched the Arka Energy collection of solar roof and gazebo solutions in India. The Arka collection provides integrated solutions with custom components and pretested systems.

The Arka PowerRoof and PowerGazebo offerings feature glass-on-glass solar tiles built with advanced shingling technology. They are mounted on custom interlocking brackets.

Arka solar tiles are tested and approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to the IEC 60215 standard. These can withstand wind speeds of up to 160 km per hour. The Arka PowerRoof can be installed on a concrete roof facet or a hoisted metal truss. It offers a stylish integrated solar roof with a jet-black glass finish. It will soon be available in other conventional roofing tile colors, like terracotta.

The PowerGazebo is suitable for villa terraces and gardens. It is a fully integrated weatherproof solution with a custom wooden finish, false ceiling, integrated LED lighting and power sockets.

“SunEdison has adapted our solutions to the Indian market. Our aim is to develop elegant solar solutions because the customer should not have to choose between style and sustainability,” said Surya Potharaju, CEO of Arka Energy. “The PowerGazebo expands the living space in a garden or a terrace, while PowerRoof in an integrated solar roof that functions as the normal roof and additionally generates solar energy thereby reducing energy costs and carbon footprint.”