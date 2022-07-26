Indian thermal power generator NLC launches 500 MW solar tender

From pv magazine India
State-owned NLC India Ltd. (formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corp.) has launched a tender for the construction of 500 MW of solar projects on a turnkey basis.
The projects should be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) at any location in India and have a capacity ranging from 100 MW to 500 MW.
The projects are tendered under the so-called “Open” category, which allows the use of solar cells and modules of any origin.
Selected developers will have to secure land and grid-connection approval. Bidding closes on August 24.
NLC India is owned by India's Ministry of Coal and currently produces approximately 30 million tonnes of lignite from opencast mines in the states of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.
