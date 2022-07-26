South Africa to introduce feed-in tariffs for rooftop PV

“To incentivise greater uptake of rooftop solar, Eskom will develop rules and a pricing structure – known as a feed-in tariff – for all commercial and residential installations on its network.” President ⁦@CyrilRamaphosa⁩ #EnergyActionPlan 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WdU4smVEFj — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 25, 2022

With this tweet, South African president Cyril Rampahosa announced yesterday that the government is defining a new incentive scheme to help the country's households and businesses to resort to solar. “We call on all South Africans to use electricity sparingly as we work towards ending load shedding and getting more energy on the grid,” he stated.

Load shedding refers to a well-known concept among South Africans and occurs when troubled national utility Eskom reduces power supply because demand on the network is too much for it to handle. The measure is a last resort in emergencies after all attempts to balance supply and demand have failed and a solution is needed to prevent complete breakdown of the system.

The new scheme may also include unspecified tax incentives, Ramaphosa said without providing further details.

Popular content

“We have spoken in the past about restructuring Eskom, which will result in three entities, namely an electricity generation entity, an electricity transmission entity and an electricity distribution entity.” President ⁦@CyrilRamaphosa⁩ #EnergyActionPlan pic.twitter.com/BjBKmvkPLE — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 25, 2022

In a second tweet, Ramaphosa said the government also wants to move forward with a plan to rescue state-owned power company Eskom by separating it into three units. “While existing legislation may be sufficient in ordinary times, the current crisis requires that we act decisively and more speedily,” he said.