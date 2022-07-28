Rays Power switches on 50 MW solar plant in India

Rays Power Infra, a Rajasthan-headquartered solar developer and EPC provider, has commissioned another 50 MW (AC) open-access solar plant in Karnataka after switching on an equivalent capacity in the state earlier this year.

The latest plant is located in Bennur and will supply power to industrial customers under long-term power purchase agreements.

Popular content

“Rays Power’s scope was providing end-to-end services including GO, land, PPAs, turnkey EPC and all related approvals,” Vaibhav Roongta, chief business officer at Rays Power Infra, told pv magazine. “The project uses 455 Wp to 595 Wp mono PERC monofacial PV modules.”

Rays Power has installed over 1 GWp of solar projects in India so far. Out of this, about 50% is open-access. The company has a further 300 to 400 MW (AC) of commercial and industrial projects in the pipeline in various states. It is also developing two 900 MW solar parks in Rajasthan, which will be utilized for setting up utility-scale and C&I projects.