Rays Power switches on 50 MW solar plant in India

From pv magazine India
Rays Power Infra, a Rajasthan-headquartered solar developer and EPC provider, has commissioned another 50 MW (AC) open-access solar plant in Karnataka after switching on an equivalent capacity in the state earlier this year.
The latest plant is located in Bennur and will supply power to industrial customers under long-term power purchase agreements.
Popular content
“Rays Power’s scope was providing end-to-end services including GO, land, PPAs, turnkey EPC and all related approvals,” Vaibhav Roongta, chief business officer at Rays Power Infra, told pv magazine. “The project uses 455 Wp to 595 Wp mono PERC monofacial PV modules.”
Rays Power has installed over 1 GWp of solar projects in India so far. Out of this, about 50% is open-access. The company has a further 300 to 400 MW (AC) of commercial and industrial projects in the pipeline in various states. It is also developing two 900 MW solar parks in Rajasthan, which will be utilized for setting up utility-scale and C&I projects.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.