Chile contracts 777 GWh of power in renewables auction, average price comes in at $0.03738/kWh

Chile's Calama Solar 3 PV plant, said to be the first industrial-scale solar plant in South America, with a total installed capacity of 1.1 MWp.

From pv magazine Latam

The Chilean National Energy Commission (CNE) has revealed it contracted 777 GWh of renewable electricity in the auction to provide 5.25 GWh of electricity for the national system over a period of 15 years from 2027.

The winning developers are Zapaleri, which secured 126 GWh for a solar-plus-storage facility at a price of $0.03836/kWh, and FRV Development Chile I, which was awarded 651 GWh for a hybrid wind-solar project at a price of $0.03719/kWh.

The CNE had initially accepted to review the bids from 15 developers including Copiapó Energía Solar SpA, Empresa Eléctrica Pilmaiquén S.A., Colbún S.A., Likana Solar SpA, Acciona Energía Chile Holdings S.A., Enel Generación Chile S.A., WPD Malleco SpA, Inversiones La Frontera Sur SpA, Innergex Energía Renovable SpA, Pacific Hydro Chile S.A., PE Cancura SpA, PE Vergara SpA, OPDE Chile SpA, and the two winning bidders.

In Chile's previous energy auction, held in August 2021, the CNE assigned 2.31TWh of renewable energy. The lowest price submitted was $0.01332/kWh