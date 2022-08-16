Colbún submits plans for 422 MW solar-storage project in Chile

Colbún, a Chilean electricity company, has submitted an environmental impact study for a 422 MW PV project it plans to build in the far north of the country. The plans will now be reviewed by the region’s Environmental Assessment service.

The planned location for the project is the commune of Camarones, in Chile’s northern desert region. The project will have a total capacity of 421.9 MW, consisting of more than 700,000 bifacial modules. The plan also includes a 240 MW battery with a five- hour duration. According to the developer, the expected annual generation of 1,100 GWh would make it one of the largest PV installations built in Chile to date.

The project would be Colbún’s first in the region, and is set to be located on approximately 960 hectares of land, in part of a public reserve which the Chilean government has already set aside for the development of renewable energy projects. Energy from the planned project will be injected into the grid via an existing substation. Colbún has already completed several PV projects in Chile, including a 230 MW installation in the district of Diego de Almagro, and two 9 MW projects located in the district’s of Colbún and Tiltil.

Popular content

The company is also currently constructing an 812 MW wind farm in Taltal district and an 8 MW/32MWh battery in Diego de Almagro, and has already received environmental approvals for the 486 MW Inti Pacha project in Maria Elena Communa, and the 537 MW Jardin Solar project. These are all part of the company’s plan to build almost 4 GW of renewable energy capacity in Chile by 2030.