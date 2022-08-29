JSW Energy wins tender for 1 GWh of battery storage in India

From pv magazine India

JSW Energy has secured 500 MW/1 GWh of battery energy storage system projects by placing a winning bid in a Solar Energy Corp. of India auction.

The auction also attracted bids from companies such as Acme, Hartree Partners Singapore, Eden Renewable, Sterlite Power Transmission, NTPC Renewable Energy, ReNew, and Azure Power.

JSW Energy will set up the battery energy storage system (BESS) in Rajasthan, close to the Fatehgarh-III substations of the interstate power transmission system. It can set up the BESS as two 250 MW installations, each with the capacity to store at least two hours of electricity.