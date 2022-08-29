Sri Lanka launches tender for 100 MW solar park

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka’s largest electricity supplier, has launched a tender for the development and construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Siyambalanduwa, Uva province.
The selected developer will build the project on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis, in addition to installing a new 132 kV transmission line. The facility will sell power to CEB under a 20-year power purchase agreement. Interested developers have to submit their project proposals by Oct. 21.
According to a recent joint study by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Asian Development Bank, Sri Lanka has the potential to deploy 16 GW of solar power. It aims to cover its entire power demand with renewables by 2050.
By the end of 2021, the country had 434 MW of installed solar power, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Through its Soorya Bala Sangramaya program for solar energy, Sri Lanka hopes to add 1 GW by the end of 2025.
