Shell, Green Tie Capital to jointly deploy 2 GW of PV in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Royal Dutch Shell and Green Tie Capital have signed a framework agreement to develop more than 2 GW of solar projects in Spain.

A Shell spokesperson told pv magazine that the new projects will be spread throughout Spain. Some of them already have grid connections, while others will allow Shell to participate in upcoming grid capacity auctions.

Shell entered the Spanish renewables market in 2018 and its project pipeline has since surpassed 1 GW, the spokesperson said. Its energy marketing and sales team has signed several solar power purchase agreements in Spain with companies such as Solaria.

At the beginning of this year, Shell started collaborating with Naturgy and Verbund on a PV portfolio of Q-Energy that included 4.5 GW in development and 80 MW in operation.

“This new partnership expands our activities in Spain. It is a firm step toward the growth of the onshore energy business in southern Europe,” said Roberto Jiménez Chaves, Shell's general manager for onshore energy in Europe.

Seville-based Green Tie Capital has developed more than 3 GW of ground-mount projects in Spain.