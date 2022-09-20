Latin America may host three more solar factories

From pv magazine Latam

Solarever, a Mexican solar module manufacturer, announced this week it intends to invest $1 billion in the construction of its second solar panel factory in Zacoalco de Torres, in the state of Jalisco.

The new manufacturing facility is expected to produce both cells and modules and to cover a surface of around 1,000 m2.

“Investing in this type of project is essential and Jalisco is a state with great potential in the sector and skilled labor, which is why it has had impressive growth,” Eversolar CEO Simon Zhao said. “For this reason, we want to continue promoting clean energy in this entity for all of Mexico.”

In May, Solarever had also unveiled plans to increase its production capacity from 500 MW to 1 GW at its factory in Tecomán, in southwestern Mexico. “We are also planning to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and to expand our business in the EV and storage business,” Zhao told pv magazine at the time.

The company recently signed agreements with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Autonomous Metropolitan University to build an R&D center for the development of solar, EV and storage technologies.

In a separate development, Brazilian PV system provider Sengi Solar announced an investment of BRL 440 million ($85 million) for the construction of two solar panel factories in the states of Paraná and Pernambuco.

The two facilities are to have a combined capacity of 1 GW. The investments are expected to generate about 500 direct jobs in the two regions, one of them at the headquarters in Cascavel, Paraná, scheduled to start operating in September this year, and at the Pernambuco branch in Ipojuca, with launch scheduled for March 2023.

The modules produced at the facilities will have a rated power of between 440 and 670 W and will be manufactured with bifacial and double glass technologies.

According to Everton Fardin, managing director of Sengi Solar, the plan is to fully meet the growth of the domestic solar energy market and offer a Brazilian product to more than 80 photovoltaic equipment distributors operating in the country, with short delivery times, national after-sales, and state-of-the-art technology.

Sengi Solar is a subsidiary of the Tangipar Group, which offers vertical solutions for the entire energy chain, from manufacturing and distribution to installation. With around 800 employees distributed between headquarters and distribution centers, the organization operates in the energy segment with distributed and centralized generation and commercialization as well as supply and distribution of photovoltaic equipment.