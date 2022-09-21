HDF Energy wants to build utility scale solar hydrogen project in Namibia

From pv magazine France

French hydrogen specialist Hydrogène de France (HDF) is moving forward with its green hydrogen project in Swakopmund, a city located on the Namibian coast, in the administrative region of Erongo.

The company said it obtained new permits for the project from the Namibian authorities. “This important step in the authorization process confirms a favorable environment for the project. As a result, HDF Energy is moving closer to building the first green hydrogen power plant in Africa, among the first deployed by HDF Energy globally, “said Nicolas Lecomte, HDF Energy's director for southern Africa.

The facility is planned to sell energy to the Namibian grid. HDF Energy is currently negotiating a power purchase agreement (PPA) with local state-owned utility NamPower Corporation.

HDF plans to set up an 85 MW solar park relying on trackers and a green hydrogen unit based on electrolyzers, fuel cells, and battery storage. It will also construct a transmission line and a hydrogen refueling station. The site should also have a reverse osmosis (RO) desalination plant and a demineralization plant requiring the installation of a water pipeline.

The project was conceived in 2021, when Namibia initiated the Harambee Prosperity Plan II aimed at diversifying the country's energy mix.



HDF is currently developing the largest hydrogen production complex in the Caribbean – the Renewstable Barbados (RSB) project. The complex will combine a 50MW photovoltaic plant with 128MWh of long-term green hydrogen storage and batteries.



The US$100 million Renewstable Barbados project is a replica of the Centrale Electrique de l’Ouest Guyanais (CEOG) project – a PV park and 128MWh, hydrogen-based storage station in Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni, in northwestern French Guiana. It was launched by HDF in May 2018.