Bluetti unveils modular energy storage system at IFA 2022

Last week Bluetti showed off its latest innovations at IFA in Berlin, Germany. Its offering included the AC500+B300S combo, AC200 series, and the long-rumored solar system-EP600+B500 three-phase system that features a 6kW inverter and maximum 79kWh LFP battery capacity.

The modular design of EP600 significantly shrinks the overall weight and size. The system weighs 123.4 pounds and measures 25 inches by 12.8 inches by 13.3 inches. Packed with a 6000 W bi-directional inverter for AC input and output, the system provides AC power at 230/400V to easily run almost any household electric appliances, the company reports. Besides, the EP600 also supports up to 6000 W solar input from 150V to 500V range and has a reported 99.9% MPPT solar efficiency.

As an expansion battery, B500 is tailor-made for the EP600 system. It features 4,960 Wh ultra-durable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, an aluminum alloy appearance, and is the same size as EP600. Every EP600 supports up to 16 battery modules to reach a total 79.3kWh capacity, which Bluetti says can cover all power needs at home or off-the-grid for days or even over a week. EP600 and B500 can be stacked to save space inside or out.

What sets the EP600 apart from other solar generators is the hybrid inverter at the heart of the system. This simplifies operation because, as Bluetti explains, it is operated by simply plugging the solar panels into the generator. , which means all you need to do is plug solar panels into the solar generator. No solar inverter or MPPT controller is required.

Bluetti reports that the EP600 and B500 system will be available by the end of the fall in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The pre-order is expected to start before November on BLUETTI’s official website. You may subscribe here to get an early bird price and stay up to date with the latest news on Bluetti’s new solar power system. According to James Ray, marketing director for Bluetti, the combination of the EP600 and B500 will sell for less than $9,500.

Note that as a three-phase 230V/400V system, this EP600 and B500 system is not applied to countries with 100-120V utility grid voltage. Another whole home power system is currently under development for those living in the United States and Japan.