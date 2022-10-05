Indian state set to build 1.2 GW solar park

From pv magazine India
Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd. (BSUL) has started accepting bids to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for the 1.2 GW Jalaun Solar Park in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
BSUL is a joint venture of state-owned hydropower producer NHPC Ltd. and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). It plans to develop the 1.2 GW renewable energy park in Jalaun district in a phased manner, with 600 MW of the cumulative capacity to be set up in Madhogarh tehsil by September 2024, and another 600 MW by December 2024.
The project management consultant’s scope of service includes helping BSUL to develop infrastructure for the solar park, selecting solar project developers, monitoring activity during project execution, and commissioning the project.
