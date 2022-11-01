Operations begin at 87 MW solar-powered bitcoin-mining center

Aspen Creek Digital Corp. (ACDC), a US bitcoin miner, has started operations at an 87 MW solar-powered bitcoin-mining center in Texas. The solar park is connected behind the meter to a 30 MW data center that can host 10,000 high-performance computers to mine cryptocurrency.
“We are working hard to build the world's leading fleet of renewably powered data centers by implementing our 3 GW-plus pipeline of wind, solar and battery generation by 2025,” said Alexandra DaCosta, the CEO of ACDC.
ACDC’s launched its first solar-powered bitcoin-mining center in June. A 10 MW solar park supplies electricity to a 6 MW bitcoin data facility.
The company is now working on its third facility, also in Texas. It will be a 150 MW bitcoin-mining center co-located behind the meter with a 200 MW solar power plant. It is expected to begin operations in the middle of 2023.
