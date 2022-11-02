Construction begins on El Salvador’s first state-owned solar park

The state of El Salvador has started building the country’s first publicly owned solar park. It is being installed in the municipality of Talnique, La Libertad department. It will have an installed capacity of 17 MW, with operations expected to start in December 2023.
The Talnique project will host 29,600 bifacial solar modules from an undisclosed manufacturer. The electricity generated will be sold to the wholesale electricity market through a long-term public power purchase agreement (PPA), according to local media.
The solar park required a public investment of $20 million and will be executed by the country’s energy supplier Inversiones Energéticas, a CEL subsidiary. It which will generate electricity to power around 25,000 Salvadorean households. The construction phase of the project will generate 100 direct and 300 indirect jobs.
“We are very proud to announce this good news, because for the first time in the history of our country, the state creates, designs, plans and executes a solar project,” said Daniel Alvarez, president of CEL.
El Salvador had a total solar installed capacity of 478 MW in 2021, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
