Oman kicks off tender for 500 MW solar park

Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. (OPWP) has launched a tender to select independent power producers to build a 500 MW solar park.
The Ibri III Solar IPP Project will be built in Ibri, a city in the governorate of Ad Dhahirah, in northwestern Oman. It will be commissioned by the fourth quarter of 2026. Interested developers have until Dec. 7 to submit their bids.
The project is the fourth 500 MW solar plant to be tendered by OPWP. Only one is currently online – the 500MW Ibri 2 solar project, which was inaugurated in January after a 13-month construction period.
All of the projects are part of the Omani government’s plan to add around 4 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. Beyond utility-scale project development, the target will be supported by the country's new regulation for rooftop PV, which was announced in 2018.
