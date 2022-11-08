Indian steel manufacturer to set up 70 MW solar park for self-consumption

From pv magazine India
ISMT Ltd., one of the largest seamless tube manufacturers in India, has revealed plans to set up a 70 MW (DC) solar plant for captive consumption. The project will be built in a phased manner.
“This reinstates the company’s commitment towards clean energy, which will result in significant operational cost-savings for the company and will also help improve its green energy footprint,” said ISMT.
ISMT produces a wide range of alloy steels, ranging from 6 mm to 273 mm in diameter.
