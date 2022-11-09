Stäubli launches dual-rated, 1,500 V branch connector for solar

Switzerland-based Stäubli has unveiled a new branch connector for PV systems, with a rated DC voltage of 1,500 V. It has UL and IEC certification.
“Being the world’s first dual-rated DC 1,500 V branch connector, customers can use the identical product to serve UL and IEC markets,” the company said in a statement.
It has a rated impulse voltage of 16 kV and a rated current of 60 A and 50 A for IEC and UL, respectively. The IEC-rated ambient temperature range is -40 C to 85 C, while the UL-rated range is -40 C to 90 C.
The product completes the company's MC4-Evo 2 product line by offering mating compatibility with original MC4 and MC4-EVO 2 cable connectors. Together with Stäubli's eBOS cabling solutions, it enables combinations of two strings in parallel. The new MC4-Evo 2 branch connector fits both DC 1,000 V and DC 1,500 V applications.
It promises simple, fast, and cost-efficient installation, with no crimping and torquing necessary.
Popular content
“Thanks to fixation points for cable ties, quick, correct, and carefree installation is granted,” Stäubli said. “The very compact design fits easily in narrow cable raceways and its lightweight implies less strain on cables and mounting clips.”
The connector is ammonia-resistant, IP68-rated, and has passed salt spray testing.
“It is an extremely robust product ensuring reliable and long-lasting operation even in harsh application environments,” said the company.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.