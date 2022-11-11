Portable power station with CATL battery tech

The Mango Power E is a two-in-one, home-and-portable power station that offers an ideal solution for off-grid applications and as a home backup solution.



The system is suitable for off-grid life enthusiasts and those having a strong belief to go green with solar energy. It can be utilized as a home backup option in some special conditions like emergencies or power outages, especially when combined with its expandable pack and the possibility of connecting two units together to use combined power.

The system is equipped with lithium-ion battery technology provided by Chinese manufacturer CATL, which offers higher temperature resistance while producing very low noise. This is in part due to the high quality of its CATL battery cells, which are more efficient and safer than other market options, while also offering a lifespan of more than 2,000 cycles and a 5-year warranty.

Powered by two wheels at the back and an expandable handle, transporting the Mango Power E is very similar to using a suitcase.

The portable battery has a high capacity of 3.5 kWh, which can be expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. Up to two standalone or expanded units can be connected together to further increase capacity all the way to 28 kWh. It provides 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6kW) and supports 240 V output to power heavy-duty appliances.

The system has a size of 450 mm x 330 mm x 480 mm and a weight of 45 kg.

Mango Power has also incorporated six charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E to be suitable for various scenarios. It includes RV and EV ports, making it a great option for vehicle-focused users. The input methods include AC Wall Outlet (Max 3,000W), Solar Panel (Max 2,000W, 60V-150V), EV Charging (EV1772), or Generators.

It can be connected to electric vehicles such as a Tesla using the backup energy stored in the Mango Power E. The AC RV port makes sure that caravan appliances and other recreational vehicles can easily be powered up by just plugging their cable into the system.

The Mango Power E also comprises four 20A AC Output ports, six 27W USB-A Ports, 2 USB Type C ports (65 W and 100 W), 1 Car Power Output at 12 V/10 A, 2 DC551 ports, and one AC RV Port of 30 A.

As it’s common in Mango Power products, the Mango Power E comes equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for energy performance tracking through its proprietary app.

The retail price of the Mango Power E is $3,999, with a current early bird offer leaving it at $3,699. The Mango Power E is only available in the Americas currently and will become available in other regions such as the EU and UK in December.