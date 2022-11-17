1Komma5° to enter solar module business with full-black TOPCon product

From pv magazine Germany

German aggregator 1Komma5° aims to start selling PV modules that are guaranteed to have been manufactured without forced labor. It plans to make the 420 W modules with polysilicon from Europe or the United States, according to a recent company statement.

“This is also an advantage with a view to securing your own value chain and decoupling from China,” said 1Komma5° CEO Philipp Schröder.

It aims to launch the full-black modules, featuring TOPcon solar cells with an efficiency rating of 21.5%, in the second quarter of 2023. It plans to offer a 25-year product warranty.

In addition, 1Komma5° will continue to offer its customers brands from established manufacturers. In August, it opened its first nationwide flagship store for energy-transition products in Hamburg.

The company wants contract manufacturers throughout the world to produce the best possible products according to their own specifications, without having to compromise on social standards or sustainability, said Jannik Schall, the co-founder of 1Komma5°.

“We consistently use the purchasing power of our customers to push back exploitative and inhumane business models within our industry,” he said.