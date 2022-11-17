Zucchetti unveils 5 kWh high-voltage battery for three-phase storage applications

Italy-based Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS) has unveiled a new high-voltage lithium-ion battery. It claims the new product is particularly ideal for three-phase storage applications.

“With the ZCS – HV 5kWh battery, we are offering a high-voltage solution that is stackable and easy to mount,” the division director of innovation at ZCS, Averaldo Farri, told pv magazine. “Each battery can operate independently thanks to an onboard dc/dc converter present in each module.”

The battery measures 420 mm x 708 mm x 170 mm and weighs 50 kg. It has a nominal capacity of 5.12 kWh and a nominal voltage of 400 V. It also features an ambient operating temperature range of -10 C to 50 C and an IP65 protection level.

It comes with a 10-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 6,000 cycles. A maximum of eight 5 kWh modules can be connected to a single inverter, bringing the total capacity per inverter to 40 kWh.

“This battery works with any ZCS three-phase hybrid inverters,” Farri said. “To operate at its fullest performance the battery systems also needs a base for assembly and support and a battery management unit (BMU) that manages the energy in the battery and the communication flows from and to the inverter.”

The new product will be available for purchase in early January 2023.

“Its configurability makes it particularly suitable for commercial and small industrial applications,” said Farri. “Equally, it can be used on all residential applications where an extended capacity is needed to provide electric power during the non-operational hours of the photovoltaic installations. The lithium-ion technology makes it suitable for high-depth discharge when and if needed.”