Polish developer switches on floating solar project

Poland has started running a floating solar project in the port city of Gdansk. The facility is located on an artificial rainwater retention reservoir in the Pomeranian Investment Center industrial park. It is one of Poland’s first floating solar projects.

The installation features 110 bifacial modules from an undisclosed manufacturer, with a total capacity of 49.5 kW. It uses Isigenere’s floating platform technology. According to local media reports, this is Poland’s first floating solar installation to use a floating platform from a European manufacturer.

The Gdańsk Economic Development Agency funded the pilot project.

“The investment is of a pilot nature, which will allow to evaluate this technology before a potential decision to extend the solution to our investment areas,” said Maciej Cieślik, a member of the agency’s advisory board.

Polish floating solar specialist Antamion built the facility. It supplies solar energy to a nearby office building complex. Another floating solar project in Poland started operations in November 2021, built by China-based Mibet Energy.