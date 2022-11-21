Turkey introduces new rules for energy storage

The Turkish government has introduced new rules for energy storage. The new rules will allow storage facilities to operate in combination with unlicensed power plants. Such plants will be allowed to increase their wind or solar capacity up to the installed power of the storage facility.
“These capacity increases will be counted within the scope of the renewable energy resources support mechanism (YEKDEM) incentive,” Eren Engur, a Günder board member, told pv magazine. “Lost energy in production and storage facilities will not be counted under the incentive or purchase guarantee.”
Engur said the government will start approving the first projects with energy storage in the middle of 2023. He said the new provisions will support the Turkish PV market, which is growing by at least 1 GW per year.
“We’re successfully harvesting the energy from the sun via photovoltaics for seven to eight hours per day,” he said. “Now it’s time to fulfill the remaining 17 to 18 hours of energy need cycle with different energy storage technologies.”
Turkey has more than 10 GW of cumulative PV capacity, according to new figures from Turkish grid operator TEIAS.
