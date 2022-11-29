Italy deployed 1.6 GW of PV in January-September period

Italy reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 24.2 GW at the end of September, according to a new quarterly update by Italian state-owned energy agency GSE.
The agency said that 1,612 MW of PV systems were installed in Italy in the first nine months of the year.
“The growth, which follows eight years of relative stability in the PV sector, affects all plant typologies, all regions, and the main cities of the country,” the GSE said.
Around 32 MW of this year's new capacity came from PV systems below 3 kW in size and 705 MW from installations ranging in size from 3 kW to 30 kW. GSE said that solar arrays with capacities between 200 kW and 1 MW reached 467 MW and projects above 1 MW reached 408 MW.
If the current growth trend is confirmed, more than 2 GW of newly installed PV capacity could come online in the country this year. The Italian government is currently supporting large-scale solar via an auction system and rooftop solar through net metering and several fiscal incentives.
