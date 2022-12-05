Amazon to build 300 MW of hybrid wind-solar capacity in India

From pv magazine India

Amazon has announced its first wind-solar hybrid projects with Vibrant Energy. They will build 300 MW of renewables capacity at two sites in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Upon completion, the projects will generate 1,163 GWh of clean energy, which is equal to the electricity needed to power 380,000 average-sized households in New Delhi every year, said the company.

Amazon now has five utility-scale renewable energy projects in India, or more than 720 MW of renewable energy capacity. It is targeting net-zero carbon emissions across its business by 2040 and aim to power its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Vibrant Energy is a majority-owned subsidiary of Blue Leaf Energy Asia.