Germany likely installed 22,000 new residential solar batteries in 2022, says EUPD Research

From pv magazine Germany

EUPD Research said that about 220,000 new residential storage systems were likely connected to rooftop PV installations in Germany this year. It partly attributed the growth to increasing demand for residential PV systems, which are often combined directly with battery storage.

The installed PV capacity in the small system segment increased by 47% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2021. Demand has roughly doubled for solar arrays with capacities between 10 kW and 20 kW.

For systems up to 10 kW in size, demand has increased by 26%, while average power output has risen from 8.3 kW to 8.7 kW. The size of the batteries has also increased, as they are mostly used to optimize solar self-consumption.

Bonn-based EUPD Research said that the almost 130,000 new PV systems in the segment up to 20 kW in size were combined with battery storage in 105,000 cases. This means an increase in storage installations of 44% compared to the first half of 2021.

Due to the war in Ukraine and rising electricity prices, EUPD Research assumes that demand will continue to increase in the second half of the year. It said it expects around 220,000 new residential storage systems in 2022, which would be more than double the figure recorded last year.

Four companies continue to dominate the market, accounting for three-quarters of all newly installed residential storage capacity in the first half of the year. China's BYD overtook German manufacturer Sonnen, which had been at the top for years. BYD claimed a market share of 23%, according to EUPD Research. Sonnen and Senec followed closely behind with 21% and 20% of the German residential market, respectively. E3/DC came in fourth place with 10%.