More than 1 million European homes powered by solar batteries

The number of residential battery energy storage systems (BESS) installed across Europe jumped from 650,000 in 2021 to more than 1 million in 2022, according to the latest figures from SolarPower Europe.

The total installed capacity of home batteries in Europe has grown from around 3 GWh in 2020 to more than 5 GWh in 2021 and beyond the 9 GWh mark this year. The top five European markets for home batteries – Germany, Italy, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland – were responsible for 88% of the installed batteries in Europe in 2021, with Germany leading the pack with a 59% share.

“In years defined by high retail electricity prices, solar and storage help to reduce electricity bills,” said Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe. “It is no surprise that consumers are installing record numbers of battery powered homes every year.”

Popular content

The solar industry trade association said the number of homes hosting solar batteries in Europe will likely triple to 3.5 million by 2026. In the best-case scenario, it could be nearly 40% more, with the right policy frameworks in place, it claimed. It is now calling on policymakers to present a comprehensive EU electricity storage strategy and a target of 200 GW by 2030.