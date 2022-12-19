Sierra Leone’s first 5 MW solar plant powers on

Serengeti Energy has switched on a 5 MW PV plant in Sierra Leone as part of the Baoma 1 installation. The solar PV plant is is reportedly the west African country’s first independent power project, and was developed by the Kenya-based company and built under a public-private partnership.
The 5 MW installation is the first phase of a 25 MW PV project in Yamandu, near Bo town in Sierra Leone. The project will reportedly add approximately 15% to Sierra Leone’s total electricity generation capacity.
Serengeti expects to start building the project’s second phase in 2023. The entire project will require an investment of $35 million. It will sell electricity to Sierra Leone’s national distributor Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).
Popular content
“I am delighted to announce that the 5 MW Baoma 1 solar PV plant in Sierra Leone has successfully reached commercial operations. This has been achieved through strong collaboration between EDSA and the entire Serengeti Energy team,” said Chris Bale, Serengeti Energy’s CEO. “The project will supply low-cost electricity to the local power grid for many years to come and will help to diversify the electricity mix in the country,” he added.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Sierra Leone had a cumulative solar capacity of 4 MW in 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.