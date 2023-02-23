Solargiga releases 425 W all-black TOPCon solar modules for residential PV

Solargiga has unveiled new all-black solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain. The panels are designed for residential rooftop applications.
“Its all-black exterior is better matched to building facades and offers a good option to customers who are looking for a charming item for upscale residences,” a Solargiga spokesperson told pv magazine.
There are three versions of the panels, with power outputs of 415 W to 425 W and power conversion efficiency ratings ranging from 21.25% to 21.76%. The open-circuit voltage is between 38.39 V and 38.86 V, with a short-circuit current of 13.79 A to 13.93 A.
The panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh around 20.7 kg. They feature 108 half-cut monocrystalline TOPCon cells measuring 182 mm x 91 mm.
“All products have excellent anti-PID performance to ensure the module’s stable power output,” said the Chinese PV module manufacturer.
The new products can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and feature IP68 junction boxes and black anodized aluminum frames. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.31% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.
They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 89.4% of the nominal output power.
