India installed 15 GW of solar in 2022, says Bridge To India

From pv magazine India

India reached 67.6 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of December 2022, with 15.04 GW of new PV capacity added in 2022. A significant positive for 2022 was the open access market, which added 3.4 GW of new capacity, according to Bridge To India's latest report.

Adani accounted for the largest share of India’s 15 GW of solar installations last year, with 1.75 GW of capacity additions, followed by NTPC with 1.61 GW and Avaada with 1.38 GW, said Bridge To India.

Bridge To India said the average solar tariff in 2022 rose 11% to INR 2.66 ($0.032)/kWh, while hybrid tariffs increased by 15% year on year to INR 2.85/kWh. State-owned hydropower producer SJVN was the top project winner in pure solar auctions, with a total allocated capacity of 1.09 GW, followed by Fortum with 800 MW and Tata Power with 650 MW.

Popular content

Tata Power led solar-wind hybrid auctions by a large margin, with total wins of 1.31 GW, followed by NTPC with 450 MW and ReNew with 300 MW.

As on Dec. 31, 2022, India's total pipeline of projects allocated to developers and at various stages of development stood at 52.3 GW.