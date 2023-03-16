Generac introduces off-grid portable solar panels

From pv magazine USA

Generac Power Systems has unveiled the GS100, a 100 W solar panel that is designed to be paired with the company’s off-grid portable power stations.

The 100 W panels feature a tri-fold configuration with built-in kickstands for easy installation and portability. They are waterproof, dustproof, and chemical resistant, and cost $299, said Generac.

“Pairing our portable power station with the new GS100 Solar Panel provides an ideal energy solution for off-grid camping, adventuring, or any activity that requires true energy independence, as it fully recharges with only the sun,” said Kyle Raabe, president of consumer power for Generac.

The panels are compatible with the GB1000 and GB2000 portable power stations and are packaged with a cable to connect with Generac devices. Up to four panels can be connected in parallel, offering up to 400 W of solar charging power.

The GB1000 power bank can charge from 0% to 80% in 2.1 hours from a wall output and supports charging from solar, car outputs, and generators. It features AC and 12 V DC outlets, USB ports, and a 15 W wireless charging pad for use with compatible devices.

Generac has also introduced charge enhancers for its two portable battery power stations, including 200 W and 450 W options. The 200 W option can increase charge times by 25%, while the 450 W option, compatible with the GB2000, offers 50% faster charge times, said Generac. The charge enhancers are priced at $99.50 to $139.

Generac, which is known for its residential backup generator offerings, is increasingly entering the solar market with new products and services.