South Africa launches tender for floating, ground-mounted PV

South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation has launched an expression of interest for independent power producers (IPPs) to design, build, finance, and operate renewable energy projects across 19 locations, including government waterworks buildings and damns.
The acceptable renewable sources are floating or ground-mounted PV, hydropower, and wind. The projects can be either standalone or grid-connected. The department “intends to procure new electricity generation capacity from IPP to reduce the ongoing and increasing cost of energy and the reliance on electricity from the grid,” according to the tender document.
Prospective providers have until April 18 to submit their offers. Successful projects should be operational for 20 years.
Popular content
Last December, South Africa’s Eskom kicked off a tender for 36.5 MW/146 MWh of storage. The country has recently introduced a rebate scheme for rooftop PV in an attempt to address the severe load-shedding challenges it has been facing.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.