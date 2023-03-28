Germany deployed 1.2 GW/1.9 GWh of residential batteries in 2022

From pv magazine Germany
RWTH Aachen University has reported that Germany deployed around 220,000 new residential batteries with a combined capacity of 1.2 GW/1.9 GWh last year, up 52% from the preceding year. The country's cumulative annual residential battery capacity reached 5.5 GWh at the end of 2022.
The researchers also revealed that the stationary battery market grew by 24%, with the large-scale segment reaching 0.4 GW/0.8 GWh of cumulative installed capacity last year, which corresponds with 910% year-on-year growth.
In 2022, 47 large-scale storage facilities with a capacity of 0.43 GW/0.47 GWh were installed in Germany. The researchers said that Germany's total installed storage capacity hit 7 GWh across all segments. RWTH Aachen also compared battery prices and noted an increase for the first time ever in 2022.
For residential devices, they estimate average costs at €1200 ($1,297)/kWh, which was 30% higher than in 2021. For commercial storage, the researchers gave a range of €580/kWh to €710/kWh. Depending on the size, this is an increase of 23% to 92%, they said.
Prices for large-scale storage batteries, meanwhile, ranged between €310/kWh and €465/kWh, which is between 42% and 54% higher than in 2021. Global prices for battery packs increased by 7% last year, according to the report.
