DAH Solar unveils solar kit for balconies, rooftops

Chinese solar module maker DAH Solar has released an integrated PV system for residential applications. The turnkey system features a plug-in connection that makes it suitable for balconies.
“SolarUnit is like a PV module with an alternating current output, ready to be connected to the electrical grid,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The bus is formed by a trunk cable supplied by DAH Solar. The trunk cable has spaced tap connectors to allow sequential connection and electrical parallelism of multiple SolarUnits.”
The system can be used with up to six special panels manufactured by DAH Solar itself. The “Full-Screen PV Modules” are available with power outputs of 460 W and 550 W and a power conversion efficiency rating of up to 21.3%. They feature 3.2 mm anti-reflective glass and an IP68 enclosure, with a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius. The operational temperature of the panels ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
It also uses micro-inverters with an efficiency of up to 97.2% and a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of 99.95%. The device measures 412 mm × 97 mm × 42.5mm and weighs 1.8 kW. The kits can reach a maximum size of 2,279 mm × 1,134 mm × 32mm and a maximum weight of up to 59.8 kg.
“The Full-Screen PV Module and microinverter are integrated when they leave the factory,” the spokesperson said. “SolarUnit could achieve great flexibility for projects because it makes the possibility to install PV modules in different orientations and with different angles of inclination, following the designs of the roofs.”
Popular content
DAH Solar also offers an energy communication unit (ECU) unit with the system. It communicates with the microinverters through the power line communication (PLC) system. It uses the power cable itself to exchange information.
“The ECU unit allows remote monitoring of the PV system, in addition to allowing the PV system to be turned off with remote control by your electrical devices such as smartphones and PCs,” said the spokesperson.
DAH Solar is based in Hefei, China's Anhui province. It currently operates a 2 GW solar panel factory.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.