Das Solar claims record open-circuit voltage of 730 mV for n-type solar cell

China’s DAS Solar says it has achieved a world record open-circuit voltage of 730 mV for an n-type solar cell based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology, with a power conversion efficiency of 26.24%, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Electrical Engineering.

The cell is based on TOPCon cell technology and has an area of 333.05 cm2. The previous world record of 724.9mV had been reported by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Germany.

“The achievement of an open-circuit voltage as high as 730mV for DAS Solar's TOPCon cells indicates a significant breakthrough in the development of passivation technologies, which holds great significance for the continuous improvement of TOPCon cell efficiency,” said Das Solar CTO Song Dengyuan.

“DAS Solar has successfully developed a new type of emitter layer surface passivation technology, called mt-Pass, which upgrades its N-type technology to TOPCon3.0 plus,” Das Solar said in an additional statement. “This mt-Pass technology significantly reduces the emitter's recombination current, which brings the passivation effect close to the backside SiO2/PolySi passivation technology.”