South Korean startup offers portable, combinable solar chargers

South Korean startup Hanvixolar has developed mini-solar modules that can be used to recharge portable computers and phones: They can also be used for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, biking and fishing.

The panels can be combined in small solar array configurations to increase power generation and shorten charging time. They are detachable and can be piled up together for easy displacement.

The panels can be used with a controller that includes a DC/DC converter module and USB-A and C ports. Users can purchase other controllers with various functions such as battery, wireless charging, Bluetooth, or charging status display. In outdoor environments, the solar panels can be assembled flat on their tin packaging box.

The manufacturer said four solar modules require about 5 hours of charging time to fully charge a smartphone, while nine panels are needed to fully charge a smartphone in around 2.5 hours. The modules measure 88 mm x 88 mm x 5 mm, weigh 50 g, and are built with interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar cells provided by US manufacturer Maxeon.

Popular content

Each panel has a power output of 1.2 W, an open-circuit voltage of up to 6.2 V, and a short-circuit current of up to 0.2 A. The controller measures 88 mm x 24 mm x 14 mm and has a weight of 30 g, while the tin packaging box has dimensions of 200 mm x 100 mm x 25 mm and weighs 150 grams.