Bslbatt presents new wall-mounted residential battery

Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, will release One PowerPeak HVS, a new wall-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems, at the SNEC exhibition in Shanghai, China, this week.

“At 140mm thick, this is the world's thinnest high-voltage residential battery,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

The company offers the storage system in seven versions with the number of battery packs ranging from 3 to 9 and the rated voltage range spanning from 230.4 V to 691.2 V. The charge capacity is between 12.21 kWh and 36.63 KWh.

“Up to 6 units can be connected in parallel to provide up to 219.78 kWh of storage, which is enough for the average home's power needs and later appliance upgrades,” the company stated.

The rated capacity of all devices is 53 Ah and the charging voltage is between 252 V and 756 V. The smallest device measures 1,460 mm x 735 mm x 140 mm and the largest has dimensions of 2,180 mm x 735 x 140 mm. The weight ranges from 135 kg to 383 kg.

Popular content

It can purportedly operate for more than 6,000 cycles. It also features IP65 protection.

“The battery uses lithium iron phosphate as the cathode material and has a self-discharge rate of only 2% per month,” the manufacturer said, noting that the device has a 90% depth of discharge. “It is a high-voltage battery system that can be used in three-phase inverters and is designed with a wide-voltage PDU that can accommodate 3-9 battery modules in a series combination.”

In November, Bslbatt launched the first product in its ultra-thin series, a 90-mm-thick wall-mounted battery, and in April it released PowerCube-5, a new rack-mounted storage system for use with residential PV systems.