Pylontech to open battery factory in Italy

Pylontech, a China-based lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supplier, said it will build a storage system manufacturing facility in Sant'Angelo di Piove di Sacco (PD) near Padova, in Veneto, Italy.
The company is working with Italy-based Energy Spa on the project. Their 50:50 joint venture, Pylon LiFeEU S.r.l., will own and operate the facility.
Energy Spa is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange and specializes in residential and large-scale energy storage solutions.
“This factory will utilize resources and expertise from both sides to develop and market energy storage products in Europe, creating a new base for innovative energy storage solutions,” Pylontech said, without disclosing additional technical details about the facility.
“It's an important step for Pylontech to set localized production as our partners especially in Europe are eager to have more secured and stable supply chain,” said Pylontech Vice President Geoffrey Song.
