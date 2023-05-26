Dominican Republic grants three new concessions for 148 solar MW

From pv magazine Latin America
In the Dominican Republic, the National Energy Commission (CNE) has granted the definitive concession to three contracts for the installation of solar parks located in different regions of the country with a total combined capacity of 148 MW.
The fact that three definitive concessions to as many plants have been granted on the same day has been judged in a statement by the CNE as “a historic milestone.”
The executive director of the CNE, Edward Veras, signed the concessions for the following companies: LCV Ecoener Solares Dominicana, to develop the Planta Solar Photovoltaica Payita 1 project; Cotoperí Solar FV, for the Cotoperí Solar I Photovoltaic Park; and Renewable Energy World Dominicus (R.E.W.D.), for the Parque Solar R.E.W.D. project.
LCV Ecoener Solares Dominicana's Planta Solar Photovoltaica Payita 1 will have a nominal capacity of 50 MW and will be located in the Payita area of the Nagua municipality in the country's northeastern María Trinidad Sánchez province.
Renewable Energy World Dominicus' Parque Solar R.E.W.D., which will also have a nominal capacity of 50 MW, will be developed in the municipality of Villa Hermosa, in the province of La Romana, east of the capital city of Santo Domingo.
The 48.06 MW Cotoperí Solar I Photovoltaic Park, built by Cotoperí Solar FV, will be located in the municipality of Guaymate, also in the province of La Romana.
