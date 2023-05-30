The Hydrogen Stream: Norway, Finland take the lead in Europe

Statkraft has announced expansion targets for the German market, aiming to install 300 MW to 500 MW of wind and solar projects annually from 2027. By 2030, the company plans to have at least 250 MW of electrolysis capacity operational in Germany. A 10 MW pilot project in Emden is planned for 2025, with the goal of operating electrolyzers producing up to 200 MW of green hydrogen connected to the hydrogen pipeline network by 2030.

Plug Power has announced plans to develop three green hydrogen production plants in Finland, with a total electrolyzer capacity of 2.2 GW, by the end of the decade. The company is focusing on liquefaction and PEM electrolysis technologies and aims to make a final investment decision by 2025-26. The produced green hydrogen will support ammonia and green direct reduced iron (DRI) production in Kokkola, Kristinestad, and Porvoo. Plug Power said it is collaborating with GravitHy and Hy2Gen and is in discussions with financial investors and debt providers to secure funding, with a capital structure likely to include non-recourse debt. John Cockerill and Technip Energies have launched Rely, a green hydrogen solutions provider targeting revenues exceeding €1 billion ($1.07 billion) by 2030. Rely, which is owned 60% by Technip Energies and 40% by John Cockerill, will ensure project execution by securing the supply chain through a capacity reservation and supply contract with John Cockerill Hydrogen. John Cockerill said that Rely will acquire a 10% minority stake in John Cockerill Hydrogen as part of their collaboration. Future Proof Shipping (FPS) has launched the H2 Barge 1, a 110-meter zero-emissions ship in Rotterdam. The vessel will transport goods for Nike between Rotterdam and Belgium. The Port of Rotterdam said it as the first hydrogen-powered inland container ship. FPS plans to expand its fleet with over ten zero-emission vessels in the next five years.

Toyota Motor said it has debuted a hydrogen-powered Corolla in a 24-hour race in central Japan. It claimed that this marks the world's first racing vehicle fueled by liquid hydrogen.

World Energy GH2 and SK ecoplant have signed a three-step development plan for Canada's inaugural commercial green hydrogen plant. This marks the first foreign investment in a Canadian green hydrogen project. SK ecoplant will secure a 20% stake in World Energy GH2 Limited Partnership. The project's development plan involves three wind farms with a minimum capacity of 3 GW.