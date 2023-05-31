Solar, wind covered Belgium’s entire electricity demand for the first time

Belgium’s high-voltage transmission system operator Elia announced that the country provided enough solar and wind electricity on May 29 to cover the country’s entire demand for the first time.
The record took place between 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm. Together, solar and wind generated 8,303 MW of electricity on Monday, beating Sunday’s record of 7,695 MW, Elia wrote in a post on its LinkedIn channel. Last year’s record stood at 7,112 MW on May 11.
Solar’s share of the record electricity generation was substantially higher than wind’s, at around 5,500 MW according to a graph posted by Elia.
Popular content
“Moments like this highlight the need for a new market model which incentives flexible consumption,” the system operator said. “Under such a model, consumers with flexible appliances such as heat pumps and electric cars will be able to charge their appliances when there is lots of cheap, green electricity available at the same time as helping to keep the grid in balance.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.