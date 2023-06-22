Germany deployed 4.97 GW of new PV in first five months of 2023

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,040 MW of new PV systems were registered in May. The figure marks a significant increase from April, when new additions hit 881 MW, and considerable growth from May 2022, when newly installed PV capacity reached 548 MW.

In the first five months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 4.97 GW, from around 2.65 GW in the same period a year earlier.

Around 1,235 MW of the PV capacity deployed in the first five months of the year was installed in the southern state of Bavaria. North Rhine-Westphalia ranked second with 750 MW, followed by Baden-Württemberg with 661.5 MW.

By the end of May, Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity had reached 72.5 GW. In order to reach its 2030 solar target of 215 GW, the country needs to add at least 1.55 GW of new solar every month.