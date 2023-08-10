Bangladeh approves 50 MW solar project at $0.098/kWh

The government of Bangladesh has approved a 50 MW solar project to be built in Dimla, Nilphamari District, northwestern Bangladesh. The plant will sell power to the BPDB for $0.098/kWh under a 20-year PPA.

A consortium formed by Ask New Energy Co. Ltd., AJ Power Co. Ltd, and ATN Solutions Ltd will set up the solar power plant on a build-own-operate basis.

A senior BPDB official told pv magazine that many solar power projects recently secured approval from the tariff negotiation committee.

Popular content

“We will soon send them to the cabinet committee for approval and sign power purchase agreements with them,” said the official, on condition of anonymity.

According to figures from Bangladesh's's Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), around 1,200 MW of electricity is now being produced from renewable energy projects in the country, with 960 MW coming from solar alone.