Axitec to set up 600 MW of pilot solar module lines in India

From pv magazine India

German PV module manufacturer Axitec has revealed plans to set up 600 MW of its own pilot lines to produce solar modules in India.

Tanmoy Duari, chief executive officer at Axitec Energy India, told pv magazine that out of the planned 600 MW, 300 MW will be built in Gujarat. Another 300 MW will be installed in Tamil Nadu to overcome the transportation challenges in catering to the markets in the south.

The two plants will produce n-type TOPCon PV modules in bifacial glass-glass variants with power outputs of 580Wp to 585 Wp, though the same lines can also be used for mono PERC modules.

Duari said the production will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our focus being on quality, we will primarily target the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, not the massive utility-scale projects,” he added.

Axitec currently manufactures its PV modules in India through a contract manufacturing partnership with a local manufacturer, ensuring adherence to Axitec's proprietary quality control procedures.