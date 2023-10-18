Axitec to set up 600 MW of pilot solar module lines in India

From pv magazine India
German PV module manufacturer Axitec has revealed plans to set up 600 MW of its own pilot lines to produce solar modules in India.
Tanmoy Duari, chief executive officer at Axitec Energy India, told pv magazine that out of the planned 600 MW, 300 MW will be built in Gujarat. Another 300 MW will be installed in Tamil Nadu to overcome the transportation challenges in catering to the markets in the south.
The two plants will produce n-type TOPCon PV modules in bifacial glass-glass variants with power outputs of 580Wp to 585 Wp, though the same lines can also be used for mono PERC modules.
Popular content
Duari said the production will begin in the first quarter of 2024.
“Our focus being on quality, we will primarily target the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, not the massive utility-scale projects,” he added.
Axitec currently manufactures its PV modules in India through a contract manufacturing partnership with a local manufacturer, ensuring adherence to Axitec's proprietary quality control procedures.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.