Trina Storage unveils new utility-scale battery system with in-house cells

From pv magazine Australia

Trina Storage, the battery-focused unit of China's Trina Solar, has introduced its Elementa 2 utility-scale battery system, featuring cells manufactured by the company.

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery features 2 MW/4 MWh units that fit into a 20-foot shipping container. Like most utility-scale batteries, the units can be joined in parallel to expand project capacity.

The Elementa 2 is the second-generation version of the Elementa battery, which the company launched in 2022. The new version almost doubles the storage capacity of the previous model, which stored 2.2 MWh. The higher density comes from the fact that the first-generation Elementa battery used third-party cells, whereas the second generation uses Trina’s own cells.

Trina has opted for full vertical integration on its storage products in order to control its production costs and ensure that it can deliver orders on schedule. This includes in house R&D, cabinet design, and components manufacturing, Trina representatives told pv magazine Australia.

Trina Storage began in 2015, but the company’s cell manufacturing line only became operational in 2021. It has two bases in China, and is aiming for 12 GWh of cell production capacity by the end of 2023, and 25 GWh by 2025. While the company will supply cells for its own product ranges as the priority, it may also sell its battery cells into the broader market.

